Kate Middleton dotes on George and Charlotte – who are reunited with cousin Savannah Phillips - during charity polo match The mother-of-three spent some quality time with her two oldest children on Sunday

The Duchess of Cambridge had a lovely day out with her oldest two children on Sunday when she took Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire to support Prince William, who was participating in the game. Photos show Kate wrapping her arm around George, who is dressed in a navy polo shirt and a pair of beige shorts. Kate, meanwhile, looks stylish in a light blue summer dress with a flared skirt, from one of her favourite high street shops, Zara. The doting mum was there to keep an eye on her son, as well as his young cousins Savannah and Isla Phillips – who were also in attendance. In another photo, Kate is seen sitting on the floor with George, Charlotte and Savannah - who has her arm wrapped around the little Princess.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte had a fantastic day at the Polo

It appears that Prince Louis, was not at the event, who was no doubt being looked after by their nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. The family affair follows a day after Trooping the Colour, which saw the Cambridge family minus baby Louis take to the balcony at Buckingham Palace with the rest of the royals to enjoy the spectacular flyover by the Royal Air Force.

The children reunited with their cousins Savannah and Isla

It was evident from the occasion that George and Charlotte and their young cousins have a wonderful friendship, and Twitter went into meltdown as sassy Savannah covered George's mouth when he began to giggle. In another moment, the Queen's great-granddaughter bent down to shush the future king during the national anthem. The pair were pictured laughing throughout the event, and Savannah was also seen looking after Charlotte after she took a fall on the balcony.

Kate looked fantastic in a blue Zara dress

The little royals were joined on the balcony of Kensington Palace by other members of their family including Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice, Isla Phillips, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who made her first appearance at the celebration. Saturday marked George's fourth time at the annual event, while this is three-year-old Charlotte's third appearance. Last year's Trooping the Colour was their mother Kate's seventh; she has not missed a single parade since she married Prince William in 2011.