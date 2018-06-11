The real reason Kate Middleton ran at the polo with Prince George and Princess Charlotte The family were supporting Prince William in a charity polo match

The Duchess of Cambridge amazed royal watchers and fellow mums when she was pictured running down a hill in wedges, all the while looking elegant and managing not to fall. Kate was attending the Maserati Royal Charity Polo on Sunday, where her husband Prince William was taking part in the match. It was widely assumed that Kate was playing with and chasing her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, but photos taken from a different angle show the real reason for the Duchess' dash.

The mother-of-three was rushing to congratulate her husband and his team, who had just won the match. Kate was pictured greeting veteran polo star and England polo team captain, Malcolm Borwick, with two kisses on the cheek. Malcolm appears to have beckoned Kate over after the team won.

The Duchess was seen running down a hill in wedges

The Duchess was making a surprise outing at the Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire on Sunday. William was always scheduled to play in the match, but it was not known whether Kate and the children would join. The royals clearly had a fun day out judging by the photos; George was seen playing with his slinky and his toy police set, while Charlotte was busy entertaining her mum with headstands and roly-polies.

Kate, who is on maternity leave until the autumn, was relaxed and happy, wearing a £39.99 Zara summer dress. The Duchess, who gave birth to Prince Louis just seven weeks ago, looked sensational in her casual blue striped midi dress. Her youngest child, Louis, was nowhere to be seen, leaving many to assume that he was being cared for at home by the children's nanny Maria.

Kate was at the polo with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Louis was also noticeably absent from the royal family's celebrations the day before on Saturday, at Trooping the Colour. The Cambridges and other royals, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch an RAF flypast, which was held to mark the Queen's 92nd birthday.