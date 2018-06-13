New video shows Savannah Phillips pushing Prince George down a hill - and getting told off for it! Prince George certainly wasn't expecting this

Prince Georgehad a brilliant day playing at the polo with his mum, little sister Princess Charlotte and his second cousins, Savannah and Isla Phillips, but a new video shows the royal took a tumble - with help from one of his cousins. Little George couldn't help but be shocked when seven-year-old Savannah got tired of the royal trying to sit with her and gave him a little push which sent him tumbling down the grassy hill, dropping his drawing. While Savannah got a swift telling off from her mum, Autumn, the future King turned to his mum for comfort, and Kate was snapped consoling the little Prince and stroking his cheek.

Prince George looked surprised as he took a tumble

Clearly no harm was done as George quickly recovered from the push and was soon playing with the other children again while holding onto his cute drawing-in of a volcano. This isn't the first time Savannah has teased her younger cousin, as she also stole the show at Trooping the Colour after putting her hand over his mouth while he sang the National Anthem. The daughter of Peter and Autumn Phillips also showed her sweet side by helping to comfort Princess Charlotte after she fell on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

George and Charlotte stole the show at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo on Sunday by chasing one another and playing with toys including a slinky and toy guns, making their mum laugh. The youngsters were also spotted peering into their mum's handbag, which contained all of their toys along with snacks and bottles of water. The proud mum-of-three spent quality time with her eldest two while her youngest, baby Prince Louis, was being taken care of at home. Kate was admired by fellow mums after she was pictured running down the hill in a high pair of wedges to congratulate Prince William and his team, who won the match. Kate was pictured greeting veteran polo star and England polo team captain, Malcolm Borwick, with two kisses on the cheek.

