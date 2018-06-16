This is how Kate Middleton is showing Meghan Markle the royal ropes The pair have struck up a close friendship

The Duchess of Sussex has been settling into her new royal life over the last month, appearing with Prince Harry at the annual Trooping the Colour parade as well as attending her first official engagement with the Queen on Thursday. But it's now been revealed that it's the Duchess of Cambridge who gave her the first real pointers about her new role, since Meghan is sub-consciously 'mirroring' Kate in her actions, and how she dresses - according to body language expert Judi James.

Meghan is thought to be mirroring Kate's actions

She told The Express: "Meghan's mirroring of Kate currently involves wardrobe and body language mimicry and this reflects a degree of submission to show a desire for rapport and team acceptance. In this respect we have the nude court shoes, the satellite hats and those small clutch bags held in front of the torso in a very signature 'Middleton' style."

Judi also said that this kind of behaviour can often lead to an even deeper friendship than Kate and Meghan already have. "By also mirroring Kate's elegant two-handed clutch bag pose this could form a trio of body language techniques known as mirror - pace - lead. This is where you mirror the other person to create rapport and empathy before 'leading' them into more strongly bonded displays of shared laughter or touch."

The two Duchesses have enjoyed plenty of engagements together, most memorably when the 'Fab Four' stepped out for their first joint event in February 2018 - to lay out their vision for the future of the Royal Foundation as a foursome. Sitting together on the stage, the pair showed their growing bond as they both spoke of their passion for charity work.

The pair assumed the same position as they chatted on stage

Meghan even touched on their differences, and how she saw them as a benefit to the foundation. She said: "Thank goodness (there are) such differing personalities and everyone's very communicative because that's how you can really see bigger change - if everyone's thinking the same way how are you going to push the envelope, how are you really going to break through in a different sort of mindset?"

