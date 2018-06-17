Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wear co-ordinating outfits to the wedding of Princess Diana's niece The newly-weds were at Harry's cousin, Celia McCorquodale's wedding in Lincolnshire

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked very much in love on Saturday as they stepped out in Lincolnshire to attend the wedding of Harry's cousin and Princess Diana's niece, Celia McCorquodale. Both Prince Harry and Meghan looked stylish in co-ordinating outfits at the family nuptials, with Harry picking out a blue tie to match with Meghan's ensemble. The Duchess looked sensational in a floor-length maxi dress by Oscar de la Renta adorned with a pretty blue floral print, and featuring long billowing sleeves and a wrap front. The outfit was accessorised with a complementing white clutch and fascinator.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were pictured arriving at the family wedding Photo credit: BAV/ Geoff Robinson

The former Suits actress styled her hair in a neat updo, leaving strands of her hair down to frame her face – something which has become her trademark hair look. This was the first wedding Harry and Meghan have attended since their own nuptials last month, which saw the pair marry at St George's Chapel in Windsor as the world watched in excitement for the happy couple.

MORE: Meghan Markle paid tribute to Princess Diana at Trooping the Colour

Meghan greeted Louis Spencer at Prince Harry's cousin Celia's wedding Photo credit: BAV/ Geoff Robinson

Photos of the couple were taken on public land as the wedding party made their way to the ceremony. Bride Celia is the daughter of Diana's oldest sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale. Celia got married to George Woodhouse at St Andrew and St Mary's Church in Stoke Rochford, and wore the Spencer tiara, which had been worn by Diana when she married Prince Charles in 1981.

Celia looked beautiful wearing the Spencer tiara, which had been worn by Princess Diana at her wedding Photo credit: BAV/ Geoff Robinson

Other guests in attendance included Lady Kitty Spencer and Diana's brother Earl Spencer, as well as her youngest sister Lady Jane Fellowes – who gave an emotional reading at Harry and Meghan's nuptials in May. Notably absent were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

MORE: Is Meghan Markle a magical addition to the royal family? Have your say

Lady Kitty Spencer was among the guests at the wedding Photo credit: BAV/ Geoff Robinson

Meghan is incredibly close with Harry's family, and was last seen out on Thursday when she attended her first royal engagement with the Queen. The pair went to Cheshire for the day and were pictured laughing and smiling throughout the trip. At one point, the 92-year-old monarch even helped Meghan during a moment of confusion, when she was unsure as to who should get in the car first upon their arrival. For the occasion, the 37-year-old looked stylish in a demure Givenchy dress, and wore her hair down.

Earl Spencer was also in attendace Photo credit: BAV/ Geoff Robinson