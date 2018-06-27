Meghan Markle reveals 6am wakeup call from Prince Harry! It was a long day!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the evening with the Queen on Tuesday night at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards – but we wouldn't be surprised if Prince Harry was feeling a little sleepy, since his new wife revealed that he had only returned home at 6am that morning! Harry had returned from his trip to Lesotho earlier that day, which Meghan divulged when chatting to one of the winners - who was from the southern African country herself.

Meghan and Harry meeting the award winners

Reekelitsoe Molapo, 23, founded the Educate Your Peer Foundation, which encourages African people working or studying abroad to fund a student back home. She opened up about her meeting with Meghan following the ceremony. "To have the Queen honour your work like that at an event to celebrate us is amazing," she said. "She said, 'You are from Lesotho, Harry just came back from there this morning.' Meghan said the same to me afterwards. He arrived this morning at 6am."

The newlyweds also set rumours straight about their much-debated honeymoon destination, opening up when asked by Mavis Elias, a young philanthropist from Namibia, if they had visited her country. Prince Harry said: "No, we didn’t go to Namibia. I’m not going to say where." Mavis said after meeting the couple: "They are very engaging and they are looking forward to working with the people across the Commonwealth."

The newlyweds clearly enjoyed their evening with the Queen

Other winners on the night - which saw the likes of David Beckham and Sir Lenny in attendance - also spoke of how inspired they were by the royal couple. The Duke and Duchess also spoke to Priscilla Ruzibuka, 27, from Rwanda, who set up a children’s clothing project which employs women from underprivileged communities.

She said: "We spoke about the fact that they love Rwanda. Harry mentioned the fact that Rwanda is taking the lead among African countries in politics – we have the highest proportion of women in parliament, 56 per cent.They said they are looking forward to visiting Rwanda one day."