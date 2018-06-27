The meaning behind Zara and Mike Tindall's baby's name Elizabeth honours Zara's grandmother, the Queen

Zara and Mike Tindall have announced the name of their baby daughter and it's just adorable – Lena Elizabeth Tindall. The couple had kept royal watchers waiting, choosing to announce their baby's moniker nine days after the birth. A spokeswoman for Zara and Mike explained: "It is just a name they liked." Meanwhile, Elizabeth is a clear nod to the equestrian's grandmother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The spokeswoman also noted that Lena is pronounced Lay-na, but what exactly does it mean?

According to babycenter.com, Lena means 'sunlight' and is of Greek origin. It is currently ranked in 279th place for this year, having climbed 15 places since 2017. In Persian, Lena also means 'pretty girl' while in Arabic languages, the sweet moniker means 'generous' and 'kind'. In Hindi and Swedish, Lena can be spelt Leana while in Finnish, it is Leena. The name is also derived from Helena, Magdalena and Alina.

Zara and Mike's new bundle of joy will share her name with other famous faces, including comedian and actress Lena Dunham, Games of Thrones star Lena Headey and Germany's Next Topmodel winner Lena Gercke.

As for their daughter's middle name, Elizabeth is a touching tribute to Zara's grandmother the Queen. Elizabeth is a truly regal name that has been used in the royal family for years. Prince William and Kate also chose to name their daughter Princess Charlotte after William's grandmother; her full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. Elizabeth is also the middle name of Kate and her mum Carole Middleton, and the Queen Mother, who was Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon.

Zara and Mike also have a daughter, Mia

The name Elizabeth is of Hebrew origin from the name Elisheba, the biblical wife of Aaron. It means 'consecrated to God' or 'my God is bountiful' and is currently ranked the 27th most popular name for this year.

Zara, 37, gave birth at the Stroud Maternity Unit of Gloucestershire Royal hospital on Monday 18 June. A palace spokesperson confirmed the happy news in a statement that read: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal, Captain Mark Phillips and Mike's parents, Mr Philip and Mrs Linda Tindall, have been informed and are delighted with the news. The baby's name will be confirmed in due course."