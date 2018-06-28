Princess Eugenie visits old school for very special reason Princess Eugenie took to Instagram to talk about her 'happy memories' at the school

Princess Eugenie took a trip down memory lane on Thursday by visiting her old school, Marlborough College, to open the newly refurbished Memorial Hall. The royal shared snaps of the special engagement on her Instagram account, and wrote alongside them: "Such a lovely day going to see my old school, Marlborough College and opening the newly refurbished Memorial Hall, built to honour the 749 former pupils that lost their lives on the battlefield in WWI. So many happy memories visiting my old art school and house. #throwbackthursday."

Eugenie unveiled a plaque at her old school

Dressed in a summery green dress, the royal was shown around the school, and shared snaps of herself looking at the students' artwork, giving a speech, and unveiling a plaque for the new Memorial Hall. Fans of the royal were quick to compliment the album of photos, with one writing: "Loving the whole look @princesseugenie. Your outfit is a work of art itself. I'm glad that you enjoyed such a lovely trip down memory lane, especially for the cause that it represented." Another added: "That is very touching to see. I am a fan of history as well and of art in general, awesome moment to see." Eugenie is one of the few royals to have a personal Instagram account, and regularly updates her followers with insights into her busy schedule.

Loading the player...

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's sweet sisterly bond – video

The Princess has a busy year ahead of her as she will be tying the knot with her fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, in October. The couple announced their engagement in January, and Eugenie spoke about the proposal on The One Show, explaining: "The lake was so beautiful, it was a special light and I even said 'this is an incredible moment' and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we had been together seven years. It was the perfect moment because we knew it was going to end up this way."

READ: Did Princess Eugenie just break royal protocol with THIS modern move?