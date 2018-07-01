Geri Horner unearths sweet photo of a teenage Prince Harry hanging out with the Spice Girls The event also marked Harry's first public appearance after the funeral of Princess Diana

Back in 1997, a then 13-year-old Prince Harry made his first public appearance in Johannesburg, South Africa during half term, following the funeral of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, and the Spice Girls were on hand to make it all bit easier for him. Going on a trip down memory lane over the weekend, Geri Horner took to her Instagram account to unearth a photo from their meeting. In the picture, Harry looked smart dressed in a suit, and very pleased to be standing between Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham, whose hand he held as they posed for the camera. "Awh bless @emmaleebunton @victoriabeckham," Geri captioned the photo.

Prince Harry with the Spice Girls in 1997

Fans adored the throwback photo, and were quick to comment on it. "What a lovely picture," one wrote, while another said: "Posh is smiling!" A third added: "Amazing that Posh many years later was a guest at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding!" Also in attendance that evening were Prince Charles and Thabo Mbeki. The photo was poignantly posted the day before what would have been Princess Diana's 57th birthday. No doubt Harry and Prince William will be thinking of their mum on the day, from the privacy of their home, because no official event has been scheduled.

Last year, the royal brothers attended a rededication service at Diana's grave as 2017 marked 20 years since the Princess' tragic death. Harry, William, his wife Kate and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte travelled to Althorp where Diana is buried. The private service was conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury and attended by Diana's family.

Victoria Beckham attended Harry and Meghan's wedding years later

Harry was last out in public on Saturday, where along with Prince William he was the star of the polo field at Coworth Park in Ascot at the Audi Polo Challenge. The royal brothers were joined by the Duchess of Sussex, and her good friend Serena Williams, as well as top polo players and VIPs including Tom Holland, Anna Friel and Dominic Cooper.