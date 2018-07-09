Meghan Markle is a ray of light for the royal family, exclusive poll finds The results of our exclusive poll are in!

The Duchess of Sussex has proved to be a huge hit with the British public since marrying Prince Harry in May, with more than four in five agreeing that the royal wedding was a good thing for the country and its profile on the world stage. In the first major poll since their big day on May 19, 78 per cent of people also agreed that the nuptials boosted the royal family's popularity. Scroll down for the full results.

The survey of more than 4,000 people, carried out by HELLO! Online, also found 72 per cent are hoping that the couple's wish to start a family will soon be fulfilled. And with more than two in three saying that Meghan is a powerful female role model, it's clear she is proving to be a real ray of light for young women.

The public's warmth for her was reflected in her choice of outfit as she stepped out with the Duke last week. She dazzled in a sunshine yellow midi dress by US designer Brandon Maxwell, who since 2012 has worked as Lady Gaga's stylist, and a pair of nude Manolo Blahnik heels. Her hair was styled in a neat chignon, showing off Adina Reyter Three Diamond Curve earrings.

Meghan's look won widespread approval from royal fans, backing up the poll's finding that 65 per cent of people see her as a new royal fashion icon. Our poll also found that 78 per cent of people think Meghan has brought a more diverse fan base to the royal family. She has spoken proudly about her mixed-race background and how she encountered racism as a child and a young actress. See the full results below.

Do you think the royal wedding was a good thing for Britain and its profile on the world stage? Yes: 81 per cent. No: 19 per cent.

Did the royal wedding boost the popularity of the royal family? Yes: 78 per cent. No: 22 per cent.

Did you like the unconventional touches at Harry and Meghan's wedding such as the Reverend's sermon and the gospel choir? Yes: 68 per cent. No: 32 per cent.

Do you think that Meghan is a breath of fresh air for the royal family? Yes: 69 per cent. No: 31 per cent.

Is Meghan a powerful female role model? Yes: 68 per cent. No: 32 per cent.

Is Meghan a new royal style icon? Yes: 65 per cent. No: 35 per cent.

Do you think Meghan is proving to be a good ambassador for the royal family? Yes: 72 per cent. No: 28 per cent.

Do you think Harry and Meghan will be a power couple on the world stage? Yes: 70 per cent. No: 30 per cent.

Do you think Meghan has brought a more diverse fan base to the royal family? Yes: 78 per cent. No: 22 per cent.

Would you like Harry and Meghan to start a family soon? Yes: 72 per cent. No: 28 per cent.