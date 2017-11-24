Tess Daly and Kelly Hoppen on their special friendship The pair have teamed up to create a new fundraising candle

Tess Daly and Kelly Hoppen tell HELLO! about their friendship built on a very special kind of trust. In the issue on sale now, the Strictly Come Dancing presenter and the celebrated interior designer reveal how they have worked together after becoming good friends as a result of their support as ambassadors for The Prince's Trust which has led to a festive limited-edition candle, named Trust, on sale now.

The idea for the fund-raising candle was sparked by a young girl Jaidah Thomas who has been supported by the charity founded by Prince Charles. Jaidah had come out of hospital in 2015 after being sectioned, and initially rejected suggestions of help through The Princes's Trust but eventually she turned her life around with its support. "I managed to build up my confidence enough to get better grades and go to university.It was definitely challenging on my part, because when I first started I was a very angry little lady. I was definitely a handful, but they were very patient with me. It feels like a family. The experience has been life changing."

Of meeting Tess and Kelly and inspiring the idea for the candle, she says: "It's been totally out of this world. I’m trying to become a businesswoman myself, I’ve started up a business, so to see how two strong, iconic women, who are so renowned in their respective industries, can come together and collaborate so seamlessly was incredible to see. It felt more like I was just sitting down with my sisters and talking through ideas. It’s definitely inspired me a lot more now to work hard and be successful."

The limited-edition Trust candle in aid of The Prince's Trust costs £26.50 and is available exclusively on kellyhoppen.com

