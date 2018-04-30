Loading the player...

An amazing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pop-up bar has opened - but there's a catch Celebrate the royal wedding in style!

Just because you missed out on an invite to the royal wedding, it doesn't mean you can't celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day in style! An amazing pop-up bar has been launched in honour of the couple's special day on 19 May, offering royal-themed cocktails and decor inspired by their wedding venue at Windsor Castle, but there's a catch - it's in Washington D.C.

Royal fans across the Atlantic will be able to visit the bar in the lead-up to the royal wedding, or join in the celebrations on 19 May with a special event that will be raising money for Harry's Invictus Games Foundation. The bar is being launched by Drink Company, the same group that also created a Game of Thrones pop-up bar in 2017.

A royal wedding-inspired pop-up bar is opening in Washington D.C.

Visitors will be made to feel like they've stepped into St George's Chapel, as the bar is said to have incredible vaulted ceilings and stained glass windows, just like those at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding venue. They'll be able to enter a competition to win a replica of the couple's lemon and elderflower wedding cake, and can order royal-inspired cocktails along with classic British drinks, such as Pimm's and Martini, as well as some celebratory glasses of fizz.

Angie Fetherston, CEO of the Drink Company, said: "It's hard not to get swept up in the romance of a royal wedding, especially when it involves a modern, real-life fairytale. I’ve been a superfan of the royals since I was a kid and knew as soon as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were engaged that we had to bring a slice of their day to all of the fans who want to experience a little bit of the fantasy — fascinators and all."

The couple are due to tie the knot on 19 May

The royal wedding pub opens on 4 May and will remain open until the day after Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding. We're booking a flight to Washington, pronto!

