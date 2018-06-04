Tess Daly shares photos from idyllic family holiday in St Tropez The Strictly Come Dancing presenter spent half-term in the south of France

The south of France is the place to be this summer! Tess Daly and Vernon Kay are the latest stars to visit the area for a relaxing holiday, spending the half-term holiday in St Tropez with their daughters Phoebe and Amber.

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter and her husband both shared photos from their getaway on social media, although they admitted it was actually hotter back home in the UK than it had been on their holiday. "Love it when you get back from holiday and it's even HOTTER at home," Tess captioned a series of photos, including one of herself and Vernon together on the waterfront.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have been on holiday in St Tropez

Tess also shared a photo of herself posing in Cabane Bambou, a beach restaurant, bar and boutique in Ramatuelle, writing: "Feeling the LOVE in St Tropez #beachclubvibes." The restaurant serves only regional and organic dishes in a beautiful bamboo hut, or guests also have the choice to dine from their sun loungers on the beach.

RELATED: Tess Daly gives rare insight into family life to celebrate daughter Amber's birthday

As well as exploring the local beaches, Vernon also took the opportunity to play a round of golf on their holiday. "Cheeky bit of holiday golf in St Tropez. Get back home and it's even hotter," Vernon captioned a photo of himself on the golf course.

The couple spent the half-term holidays in the south of France

The TV presenter also shared a photo as he relaxed by the pool, which gave a glimpse at one of his daughters relaxing on a doughnut-shaped pool float. "Gotta love the South of France. What a week," Vernon captioned another photo.

MORE: See more celebrity holidays here

The family often travel together during the school holidays, and visited Italy during the Easter break, where they attended the Rome ePrix and explored the city during their stay. And they are far from the only famous faces to take a holiday on the French Riviera over the past few weeks; while a number of celebrities visited the area for Cannes Film Festival in May, a star-studded group including Justin Theroux, Emma Stone and Sienna Miller also took a sun-soaked break together in Nice last week.