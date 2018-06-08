Serena Williams takes baby daughter to Disneyland Paris after quitting French Open The tennis player was forced to quit the French Open due to injury

Serena Williams found the perfect way to cheer herself up after pulling out of the French Open – with a visit to the happiest place on earth! The tennis champion, who was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to injury, enjoyed a family day out at Disneyland Paris on Thursday.

Joined by her mum, husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Alexis Olympia, Serena appeared in a great mood, even donning sequinned Minnie Mouse ears for the occasion. So too did her nine-month-old daughter, with the baby girl looking adorable as she donned matching ears during lunch with her family.

Serena Williams visited Disneyland Paris with her daughter

"Do you know where we're going lil' mama?" the 36-year-old said in a video shared on Instagram Stories. "We are at Disneyland Paris!" And in another video she couldn't resist asking: "Who's that pretty baby with the Mickey Mouse ears?" as she placed the sparkling accessory on her daughter's head.

STORY: Serena Williams reveals plans for baby number 2

The family would have had lots to explore during their visit to the park; while baby Alexis is too small to go on many of the rides, Serena, her husband and mum would have been able to take it in turns to look after the tot while they went on rides such as Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, Peter Pan's Flight and Crush's Coaster. And Serena's baby girl would no doubt enjoy being introduced to the iconic Disney films on rides like It's a small world, as well as seeing the larger-than-life characters around the park.

The mother-daughter duo donned matching Minnie Mouse ears

Disneyland Paris is a favourite among families, with Stacey Solomon, Rio Ferdinand and Kourtney Kardashian among the celebrity parents who have visited over the past few months. Meanwhile, Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan visited just last week with her partner Scott Sinclair and their daughter Matilda, with the footballer choosing to get down on one knee in front of the famous castle.

MORE: Serena Williams gives fans a peek inside her family home