Inside David Beckham's 'men-only' holiday to Iceland – just before 19-year wedding anniversary with Victoria It looked like so much fun!

David Beckham has enjoyed a boys-only holiday to Iceland this weekend with best pal Guy Ritchie, ahead of his 19th wedding anniversary with wife Victoria next week. It certainly looks like the group had an incredible time, since David took to Instagram to share some photos from the fishing trip, alongside the caption: "What a trip is all I have to say... Beautiful country, beautiful people, hospitality was possibly the best we have all had thanks to @thorbjorgolfsson ... PERFECT."

David and Guy on their boys trip to Iceland

David also took to his Instagram stories to praise the beautiful country despite their recent exit from the World Cup, saying, "They might have got knocked out of the World Cup but damn I love [Iceland]," alongside an emoji of the country's national flag.

He also shared other happy photos of the group posing in front of the stunning landscape and holding their fishing catch. David and Guy have been close friends for many years, with the director even casting the former footballer in his 2017 film, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

David also shared some snaps on his Instagram Stories

Last year, Guy opened up about their friendship during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. "We are sort of mates – our children go to the same school, we drink in the same pub and we go to the same gym and one thing led to another. I love him, he’s on the same frequency as me and it made sense for him to be in the film."

David and Victoria are due to celebrate their anniversary on 4 July, and Victoria has already been shopping for her outfit. She captioned a video of herself strutting towards the mirror in her Dover Street store: "Shopping for a dress for my anniversary dinner!! X I’m super happy! The perfect date night dress!! X well done Team VB!!"

The power couple married in 1999, and will no doubt do something memorable to celebrate their special day. The pair recently had to deny rumours that they were splitting, but it looks like they're happier than ever, if their recent loved-up snaps are anything to go by.