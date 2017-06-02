Brad Pitt spends quality time with Chris Cornell's children at Universal Studios

Brad Pitt spent some quality time with his late friend, Chris Cornell's children on Wednesday at Universal Studios Hollywood. The father-of-six was seen by parkgoers with the Soundgarden frontman's two younger children, Toni, 12 and Christopher, 11. The gang hung out at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter attraction, where they sipped on butterbeer and purchased wands from Ollivander's Wand Shop. The trio were also seen walking around Simpsons Land.

Brad spent quality time with Chris' children at Universal Studios Photo: Getty Images

"[Brad] looked really happy and was acting so kindly toward the kids, going on rides and strolling around like nothing was too much trouble," an onlooker told Entertainment Tonight. Brad's fun day out with the children comes after he attended his late friend's private memorial last Friday. Chris, who is also a father to 16-year-old Lillian, was laid to rest on 26 May at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

The War Machine star and the Black Hole Sun singer were good friends Photo: Instagram/@chriscornellofficial

Chris passed away, at the age of 52, as a result of suicide on 18 May, following a show in Detroit. Prior to the singer's death, the War Machine actor shared a photo with his pal, Chris, and Sting at the ROCK4EB! Charity show. "I get to introduce a very, very good friend of mine," Brad, 53, said before the show. After the performance, Chris took to his Instagram to share the memory, writing, "Had an amazing night performing for #Rock4EB with @theofficialsting & #bradpitt." Back in 2004, Brad told Cinema Confidential, "I'm a big Chris Cornell addict, anything he does."