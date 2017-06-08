General Election 2017: who the celebrities are voting for The stars have revealed which camp they're in: Labour or Conservatives

Members of the public have been heading to the polling stations on Thursday 8 June to cast their votes for the General Election, and the stars are no different. Celebrities including Lily Allen, Ricky Gervais, Russell Brand and Lord Alan Sugar have all been voicing their opinions, urging people to get out and vote while also revealing which politician they want to see as the next Prime Minister. Even stars abroad, who are not eligible to vote, have been wading in and sharing their thoughts on social media. Find out who your favourite celebrity is voting for…

LABOUR

Lily Allen

The Somewhere Only We Know singer has made no secret of her plan to vote Labour. Lily, 32, has been sharing countless posts on Twitter showing her support for the party's political leader, Jeremy Corbyn. She even managed to joke: "Corbyn having a rally in the church my Mum and Dad got married in, hoping not a bad omen, although they managed to hold it together 5 years."

Russell Brand

Writing in a blog post for the Huffington Post, the comedian announced that he will be backing Labour again. Admitting that Jeremy Corbyn "won't be perfect", Russell continued: "We have a chance to elect a politician who is committed to serving the people of Britain. To supporting the NHS, public services and educating the young people to whom the future belongs. Electing the Tories for another five years, to throw the opportunity for change into the distant indeterminate wasteland of 2022 would be an act of collective self-loathing bordering on mass sadomasochism."

Ricky Gervais

Despite his support for Labour, the comedian focused on encouraging members of the public to get down to a polling station, especially young people. "Whoever you vote for tomorrow, just make sure you vote. Especially young people. Every little decision you make affects your future," he tweeted. On Thursday, Ricky added: "Whoever you decide to vote for, just make sure you vote. No point in whinging afterwards if you didn't even take part. Remember Brexit?"

Stephen Hawking

The astrophysicist, regularly hailed as the world's smartest man, is backing Jeremy Corbyn. "I'm voting Labour because another five years of Conservative government would be a disaster for the NHS, the police and other public services," Stephen told the Cambridge News.

Ross Kemp

The TV star, best known for playing Grant Mitchell in EastEnders, has been on the Labour campaign trail, backing politicians Joan Ryan in Enfield North and Peter Kyle in Hove. Ross also tweeted: "If you care about the NHS, about policing, about education and about a future for the many, and not the few get out and #VoteLabour today."

Samantha Womack

Ross' former EastEnders co-star, Samantha, has also shown her support for Labour. "The legislation set out by @jeremycorbyn is everything we need to believe in. It's time to pull together and vote. Stop the madness," she tweeted. The actress has also been retweeting posts from fellow Corbynistas, including a tweet from Mark Ruffalo that read: "Because @jeremycorbyn offers people an alternative to the Corporate status quo, which never ends well for them, I humbly endorse Corbyn."

Alexa Chung

The model shared an illustration on Instagram, telling fans that she was voting Labour for the NHS, the welfare state, for workers, teachers and students. She captioned the picture: "For the NHS hospital I was born in and the comprehensive school I attended. For the many, not the few. "

CONSERVATIVE

Lord Sugar

The Apprentice host and business magnate urged his followers to follow his lead and vote for Prime Minister Theresa May, as he tweeted: "If you admire or trust me. East end boy done good by honest graft. For the good of the UK I sincerely advise NOT to vote for Corbyn #TRUSTME."

Katie Hopkins

Writing in the Mail Online, the TV star and columnist urged people to vote Conservative. "June 8th is your day. Your day to vote Leave. Your day to vote for the Tory party - even if it is for the first time - and to bring this country together. To support the party of optimism, certain of our ability to succeed as a proud country on the world stage," she wrote. "You can be the force for good that unifies this country - and takes us, emboldened on to the world stage. The 52%. The Brave Brexiteers. And those who come to sail with us. Now you are the people and the party of hope. Let's leave the haters to hate."

Jim Davidson

The comedian has been out and about on the campaign trail, braving the storms to show his support for the Conservatives. Alongside a photo of himself in an anorak, holding a banner for politician Amanda Solloway, he wrote: "The glamour of campaigning."

Andy Jordan

The former Made in Chelsea star shared his opinion on Twitter, writing: "Voting for the party that has successfully steered the country out of recession and will continue to do so!"