Amy Childs splits from partner Bradley Wright, six weeks after birth of baby

Amy Childs' representative has confirmed that she had split up with her boyfriend, Bradley Wright, six weeks after the birth of their baby girl, Polly. In a statement, the rep confirmed that the pair had an amicable split. She said: "Amy has not thrown Brad out, but they have split up amicably. Brad will of course see Polly whenever he likes and they will remain friends." The Only Way is Essex star and Bradley originally got together in 2013, and briefly split when he was jailed for handling stolen good in 2015. The pair rekindled their relationship in March 2016, and revealed that they were expecting a child together in October.

Amy has split from her partner, Bradley

Amy and Bradley met in 2013, but split when he was jailed for handling stolen goods in October 2015. They got back together in March 2016 and announced they were expecting a baby in October the same year. Speaking about their first break-up, Amy told Star magazine: "When I split up with him I was like a different person. I couldn't think of anything else. It happened very quickly, him going to prison, so it was hard for me. I've never been the type to get depressed, but I have had times when I've felt really low."

She added: "I don't want to ever get that hurt again. It killed me and it took a long time for me to build myself up again. Even though I had Jay complimenting me, I didn't feel good in myself." The reality show star shared a snap of herself with her baby daughter following the split, writing: "My beautiful Polly is now 6 weeks old and the love I have for my daughter already is unconditional."