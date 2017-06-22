John Bishop sends social media into overdrive with rare photo of lookalike sons The comedian is father to Joe, 22, Luke, 20 and 18-year-old Daniel

John Bishop's sons are certainly a chip off the old block! The comedian took to Instagram this week to share a rare photo showing him with his three sons – and fans couldn’t get over the strong family resemblance. John, 50, shared the picture after enjoying an evening out with his boys, writing: "Last night the Bishop boys took me out for a belated Father's Day dinner… I paid." His Instagram followers commented in their droves on the snapshot, remarking on how much his sons – Joe, 22, Luke, 20 and Daniel, 18 – look like him. One fan joked: "They're clearly not the milkman's kids!" while another added: "Total clones! Handsome chaps: )."

John Bishop shared a photo of his three son - Joe, Luke and Daniel - on Instagram

John shares his sons with wife Melanie, to whom he has been married since 1993. He has previously spoken about his bond with his three boys, and revealed the advice he gave them growing up. "When you grow up, try to be a good man," he told the Mirror. "I don't want them thinking money is more important than people. I hate the idea that ambition needs to be more important than reality.

The comedian has been married to wife Melanie since 1993

"You can end up at the top of the tree and be on your own. I don't think that's worth it. They have to ask themselves every day, from when they get up to when they go to bed, did they do harm? Have you been rude, have you done something you're not proud of?" He added: "I tell them we all have days like that, but in the round, if you're going to have more good days than bad, they you're going to be a good man."

