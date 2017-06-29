Adele hints she won't go on tour again – see her handwritten note to fans The award-winning singer made the revelation in a handwritten note

Adele has hinted that she plans to stop going on tours. The 29-year-old, who is wrapping up her 15-month stint on the road with a series of gigs in London, made the surprising revelation in a handwritten note, which has been shared on Instagram. The messages reads: "So this is it. After 15 months on the road and 18 months of 25 we are at the end. Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well. I'm a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things."

STORY: Adele stops by for 'tea and a cuddle' with Grenfell Tower firefighters

The award-winning singer's final few concerts, which have been The Finale, will take place at Wembley SSE Arena, concluding on July 2. The note continued: "Plus, I'm dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is! I've done 119 shows and these last four will take me up to 123. It has been hard but an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done. I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artists have had on me live."

STORY: Adele buys entire shop of custom cards with her face on them

She concluded: "And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home. Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life." During her show on Tuesday evening, Adele addressed her final farewell on stage where she promised she would still continue to make new music. She told the audience: "I will always write music and I will always put it out. And I hope that you’re always here. I might never see you again at a live show. Who knows? But I will remember this for the rest of my life."