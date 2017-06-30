Adele reveals she has her own Etsy shop The Someone Like You singer could enjoy a surprising career move in her break from touring

She's been touring the world for the past 15 months, but Adele has still found time to do some arts and crafts! The Grammy-winning singer made the surprising revelation during her performance at Wembley Stadium on Thursday – and admitted she is already selling her crafts on Etsy.

"I've got a new secret hobby. I mean I say hobby, it'll probably only last a few days!" Adele told the crowd, adding: "I have a new hobby making pom poms. I'm quite good at it! I'm such a natural – I made a real cat on purpose."

The Someone Like You singer said she even wants to sell her handiwork online. "I've even set up an Etsy account," she explained, but admitted she is mostly looking forward to spending time with her family after performing 120 shows around the world over the past 15 months. "I'm looking forward to just being a mum," the 29-year-old said. After news of Adele's secret hobby was revealed, a rep for Etsy told HELLO! Online: "We're really excited that Adele mentioned selling her pom poms on Etsy. We don't have a link to her shop at the moment."

Adele revealed she has her own Etsy shop

Adele has hinted that she may stop touring in the future in a handwritten note shared with her fans on Instagram earlier this week. The message reads: "So this is it. After 15 months on the road and 18 months of 25 we are at the end. Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well. I'm a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things."

The award-winning singer's final few concerts, which have been called The Finale, conclude on July 2. The note continued: "Plus, I'm dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is! I've done 119 shows and these last four will take me up to 123. It has been hard but an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done. I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artists have had on me live."

She concluded: "And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home. Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life." During her show on Tuesday evening, Adele addressed her final farewell on stage where she promised she would still continue to make new music. She told the audience: "I will always write music and I will always put it out. And I hope that you’re always here. I might never see you again at a live show. Who knows? But I will remember this for the rest of my life."