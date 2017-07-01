Adele posts emotional message to fans as she cancels final Wembley shows The singer is heartbroken at missing her Saturday and Sunday shows in London

Adele has written a long, heartfelt message to her fans on her Instagram page, explaining why she has cancelled the final two shows of her world tour. The singer was due to perform at Wembley this Saturday and Sunday but due to damaged vocal chords, the star has regrettably decided to cancel the shows. Clearly devastated, Adele poured her heart out to her followers in social media.

She began by saying her previous two nights at Wembley “have been the biggest and best shows of my life” but that she had struggled vocally. “I felt like I constantly had to clear my throat, especially last night,” she explained. “I went to see my throat doctor this evening because my voice didn’t open up at all today and it turns out I have damaged my vocal chords.” The star told fans that on medical advice she is unable to perform this weekend.

“To say I’m heartbroken would be a complete understatement,” she wrote. Adele said she had thought of every possible way she could do the show, revealing: “”I’m so desperate to do them that I’ve even considered miming, just to be in front of you and be with you. But I’ve never done it and I cannot in a million years do that to you.” She continued: “I’m sorry. I’m sorry for your disappointment. I’m sort for the nights you would have had with your loved ones and the memories you would have made together.”

Adele also apologised for the money her fans had spent on trips to see her. After 121 shows on her tour, these two at Wembley were the final nights. Clearly extremely upset, Adele said she was struggling to come to terms with the decision, saying: “It’s as if my whole career has been building up to these 4 shows.” She added: “Of course refunds will be available is the shows can’t be rescheduled. There will be more information over the next few days.” She ended her message with a further apology and said “please forgive me x”.

Adele’s fans posted many messages of support for the star. One told her: “We understand because we love you. Get better soon, just please, please, please rearrange!” Another said: “Look after yourself and get well soon!” A third follower wrote: Devastated to not be seeing you on Sunday and praying you will reschedule - get better soon!! X” Another fan told Adele: “You must be devastated, but you have to take the time out to rest up… Hopefully you have not done too much damage Adele... Hoping a speedy recovery.”