Catherine Zeta-Jones’ daughter Carys is all grown up and the double of her famous mum The mother-daughter duo looked to be having a wonderful day together

Catherine Zeta-Jones is the doting mother to 16-year-old Dylan and Carys, 14, and enjoyed spending some quality time with her youngest over the weekend at the Formula E races in New York. Sharing a glamorous snap of their day out together on Instagram, captioned, "Girls go racing," Catherine and Carys look more like siblings than mother and daughter - and remarkably similar at that - something fans were quick to pick up on.

Catherine Zeta-Jones with her 14-year-old daughter Carys

Writing besides the image of the pair, who both look cool in oversized sunglasses, one fan wrote: "You are so youthful @catherinezetajones – I thought your daughter was your sister!" Another added: "You are both gorgeous," while a third said of Carys: "So beautiful! She’s growing up so fast."

Catherine regularly posts snippets of her family life on social media, including photos of her close-knit family. A hands-on-mum, the Chicago actress has spoken in the past about raising her children, telling Today that she “loves” the teenage years. "I kind of pre-empted the roll-your-eyes teenager years. I love it. I just love the freshness," she said. "It’s all so exciting to me… I was working when I was my son’s age. I was in the theatre, and I look at him, and I go, 'Wow, I was working when I was your age.' So I'm just enjoying this time, learning a whole bunch of stuff that I didn't know."

Catherine recently shared a cute throwback photo of her family

And it seems that Catherine has a huge influence on her teenage children. Earlier this year, the actress told Jimmy Kimmel that they both wanted to pursue careers in Hollywood. "They are, they are," she said. "I know it's going to be hard for them because they've got their grandfather Kirk, they've got me, they have Michael, but they so inherently love it."

She continued: "They're good. They go to summer camp every year, they do three musicals and straight plays, they love it. I've had a wonderful life in this business so I only – if they want to do it, they know the hardships and the percentages of who makes it and who doesn't. So I just think that they've got – they've got the talent and I know that they have the drive."