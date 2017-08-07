Adele treats young Grenfell tower victims to a film screening The Hello singer, 29, took the children affected by the Grenfell tragedy out to a showing of Despicable Me 3

Adele has received praise and thanks on Twitter from families of the Grenfell tragedy for taking young victims of the incident out on a day trip to Whitley Cinema in London for a private screening of the new Despicable Me 3 film. "The amazing @Adele taking our grand kids to the cinema. So much love & effort for the #Grenfell kids - thank you xxx," a Twitter caption – presumably from one of the children's grandparents – read alongside a photo of Adele with her arms affectionately wrapped around the small group of children.

The celebrated songstress has gone above and beyond to help victims of the Grenfell tower tragedy – a large scale fire which killed at least 80 people this June. She met firefighters who helped fight the blaze almost immediately after the incident, and was pictured helping on the night of the fire together with her husband Simon Konecki, 43, whom she married last year.

the amazing @Adele taking our grand kids to the cinema. So much love & effort for the #Grenfell kids - thank you 💖🎶💖🎶 xxx pic.twitter.com/sSctrrKKxG — Greg Weir (@macslag) August 4, 2017

Adele with a group of children at the private screening

Adele is also believed to have raised hundreds of thousands of pounds to help the victims, calling for her fans to support the relief effort at a Webley performance which took place two weeks after the tragedy. "I can't possibly tell you… how out of control and chaotic it still is," she said. "Today it's two weeks since it happened, and they're being neglected now as they were before the fire. And I really promise you that any money that you raise will get to them… It's our job as human beings to be compassionate. And if you don't have a social conscience, you can grow one… it does come with age. But ask questions and demand answers."

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Being a local Londoner, she's made no secret about how personally affected she was by the Grenfell Tower blaze and wants to help in every way she can. While she's working hard behind the scenes to raise cash, she wanted to treat residents to a night of fun and help take their minds off what happened and organised a private viewing of the brand new Despicable Me 3 movie. Everyone was overwhelmed by her generosity."