Catherine Zeta-Jones shares beautiful photo of daughter Carys during family holiday Carys is the teenage daughter of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones' little girl is growing up fast! The youngest member of the Douglas family has been enjoying a visit to the picturesque Italian city of Florence, and her proud mum couldn’t help but share a beautiful candid photo of her only daughter with her fans on Instagram. In the photo, which is simply captioned: "@carys.douglas admires Florence," 14-year-old Carys is pictured standing by a window, admiring a view of colourful buildings and the river.

@carys.douglas admires Florence A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Aug 9, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

Catherine Zeta Jones' daughter Carys enjoys the view in Florence

Fans were quick to compliment the stunning photo, with many comparing Carys to her famous mum. One wrote: "Beautiful! Just like her mum," while another added: "She is stunning just like her beautiful mother!" A third added: "Let's put it right, Florence admires your daughter's beauty, that’s it."

Girls go racing. #NYCeprix A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Jul 15, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

Catherine and Carys share a close bond

It's been a week of celebrating for the entire family, with Cary's older brother, Dylan, turning 17 on Tuesday. Both Carys and Catherine paid tribute to Dylan on social media. Doting mum Catherine posted a montage of home videos on her Instagram account, showing Dylan as a newborn in hospital being cradled by his dad Michael Douglas, along with some of Catherine's favourite moments. These included Dylan playing on his guitar and dancing at a family party. "Don't 'START ME UP' on how much I love you," the actress wrote on Instagram. "Dylan, you are truly a remarkable young man. You are the joy of my life. 17 years old today! Happy Birthday sweetheart @dy1and."

Carys paid a sweet tribute to her older brother Dylan to mark his birthday earlier in the week

Carys also paid tribute to her big brother as she took to Instagram to share a sweet throwback picture of the siblings as babies. Another photo showed the pair all grown up. "Happy happy birthday to the person I couldn't live without. My best friend, and my brother," wrote Carys. "I can't put into words how much you mean to me and how proud I am of you. You're so talented, humble, kind, and the funniest person I know. These last 14 years with you have been the best happy 17th Dylan! You deserve the world!! @dy1and."