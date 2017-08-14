Liam Payne surprises shoppers by busking on Oxford Street The singer, 23, was joined by DJ-producer Zedd, 27, as they spontaneously took to the streets of London

Liam Payne surprised fans, tourists and passerbys alike on Monday with an impromptu performance on London's Oxford Street of his brand new collaboration with musician Zedd, Get Low. The singer was joined on the makeshift stage just outside Oxford Circus underground station by Russian-German musician Zedd, 27, who produced the new track which features Liam's vocals and was released this July.

The two hinted at the performance just before it took place, posting short videos of themselves to their Instagram stories which showed them in the car on the way to the location. They then announced following the performance that it would not be the last, as Zedd wrote on Twitter: "London – @LiamPayne and I are heading to Trafalgar Square to perform a little fun rendition of Get Low for you – in 10mins! Come through," shortly after they had finished on their first stage. He then shared a photo of the two in which both have their eyes hidden behind cool shades, with Liam further still showing off his acrobatic skills by balancing upside down on a lamppost for the snap.

Liam and Zedd surprised shoppers on Oxford Street

The duo, who are said to be close friends, have sang each other's praises with Zedd admitting that Liam – who became a first time dad this March after his girlfriend Cheryl gave birth to a baby boy named Bear – "gave the song a lot of soul, and really influenced the track". He also said of Liam in another interview: "Without Liam, I may have never finished the song. He really pulled it towards a direction that I would not have and I love where it is… It's a really good balance between where he's going with his solo project, and where I'm going with my own music."

The pair have been busking around London

Liam has also spoken about working with Zedd – real name Anton Zaslavski – telling Billboard the Grammy–winning producer was a "perfectionist" who made others feel as though they were recording with a friend. Liam followed in the footsteps of his other One Direction members when he released his debut solo single Strip That Down featuring Quavo in May this year. The single reached the number three spot of the UK charts.