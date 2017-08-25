Catherine Zeta-Jones shares throwback photo from her very first trip to US The young star can be seen smiling for the camera on an airplane

Catherine Zeta-Jones went digging through the family album to share a throwback photo with fans this week. The actress unearthed a picture taken on her first ever flight to the US, which she uploaded to Instagram. The image shows Catherine as a young girl, smiling for the camera while on a flight to the States. "Coming to America! My very first time on a plane to the US. #TBT," she captioned the snapshot.

The post proved popular with Catherine's fans, with many remarking on the similarities between the actress and her mother Patricia, who can be seen sitting next to her. "You're the image of your beautiful mum," one wrote, while another added: "Such a lovely pic. Did u think at that time you'll turn out to be such a big star in America (Hollywood)?! I don't think so. #destiny."

Of course, a lot has changed for Catherine, 47, since the photo was taken. She now lives permanently in the US with husband Michael Douglas and their two children, Dylan, 17, and 14-year-old Carys.

The proud mum often shares snippets of her happy home life on social media, and recently admitted that she "loves" going through the teenage years. "I kind of pre-empted the 'roll your eyes' teenage years," she told Today. "I love it. I just love the freshness. It's all so exciting to me… I was working when I was my son's age. I was in theatre, and I look at him and I go, 'Wow, I was working when I was your age.' So I'm just enjoying this time, learning a whole bunch of stuff that I didn't know."

The Douglas family will soon be expanding further. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Michael's oldest son Cameron Douglas, 38, is expecting his first child with girlfriend Vivian Thibes.