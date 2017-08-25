Cheryl to make first official public appearance next week – and it's for a good cause The new mum and singer asked fans if they were attending the event

Cheryl seems ready to return to the spotlight, having kept a low-profile since the birth of her son Bear in March. The singer, 34, has strongly hinted that she will attend the #Game4Grenfell charity football match next week, asking fans on Twitter: "The #GAME4GRENFELL is taking place on Sep 2nd will I see you there??" The fundraising event would mark Cheryl's first official public appearance since she became a mum.

While Cheryl has not confirmed her attendance, other celebrities who will definitely make an appearance and take to the football pitch include Jamie Redknapp, Jack Whitehall, Olly Murs, Tinie Tempah, Jamie Dornan, Jarvis Cocker, Danny Jones, Les Ferdinand, David Seaman and Alan Shearer. Peter Crouch is also confirmed to play alongside his childhood friend Gregg Jules, a firefighter who was directly involved in the Grenfell Tower relief effort.

The #GAME4GRENFELL is taken place on Sep 2nd ⚽️ will I see you there 💁🏻🙋🏻 ?? 👀 — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) August 25, 2017

The 90-minute match will take place in the afternoon of Saturday 2nd September at Queens Park Rangers, the closest league ground to Grenfell Tower. The match will be broadcast on Sky with Sky Sports' Chris Kamara reporting on the day. Tickets for #Game4Grenfell are priced £15 for adults and £5 concessions.

Cheryl has been doing her bit to drum up excitement for the charity match. Earlier this month she shared a photo of the promotional poster, writing: "I love to see people come together for such an important cause! You can come and be part of it." The busy mum has been taking a break from social media, posting less and less in the past few months, so it was no surprise that her Instagram snap sparked a flurry of comments from her followers. "Cheryl come back," wrote one, while another asked: "Please new music."

I love to see people come together for such an important cause ! You can come and be part of it 🙌🏼😁😘 information for the tickets ☝🏼☝🏼☝🏼 #Game4Grenfell. A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Aug 11, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

The Fight For This Love singer has only been pictured out and about in London once in recent times. Earlier this month, she was spotted by a fan, Miss Great Britain Ursula Carlton, at the US Embassy. Ursula took to Twitter to upload a photo of the pair and wrote: "Met this lovely lady this morning, the beautiful @CherylOfficial #missgb @Official_MissGB #wishiworemakeuptoday."