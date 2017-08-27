Cheryl has a very important message for fans in new video The 34-year-old singer broke her social media silence to fans to embrace diversity

Following the arrival of her son Bear earlier in the year, Cheryl has kept a relatively low-profile, but on Sunday, the singer took to her Instagram account to share an important message with fans about embracing diversity. The L'Oreal ambassador posted a video promoting the brand's new True Match foundation, which showed a range of women discussing their foundation tone and the problems they have experienced with getting a perfect match for their skin tone.

Cheryl urged fans to embrace diversity after posting this video

Captioning the video, she wrote: " A year ago today I was part of the incredible True Match #YoursTrulycampaign which stands for Diversity. It's important that we embrace diversity across the beauty world and make sure that everybody is able to match their make up to their skin tone. My shade is 5.W ‪#AllWorthIt@lorealmakeup."

Cheryl's message to fans follows speculation that she is set to return to the spotlight next weekend. It has been strongly hinted by the 34-year-old that she will attend the #Game4Grenfell charity football match on Saturday 2 September, having asked fans on Twitter: "The #GAME4GRENFELL is taking place on Sep 2nd will I see you there??"

Cheryl and Liam Payne welcomed their first child together in March

The new mum welcomed her baby son with her partner, One Direction band member Liam Payne, back in March. Speaking about his son during a Facebook Live, Liam said: "It was nice to be home for the weekend as I got to do bath time with my son. It's is one of the highlights of my day - many smiles in the bathtub and it’s lovely and you're right, it is the best feeling in the world!" He then added: "Baby Bear is amazing. He makes me smile every single day. It's great, it's the best thing in the world being a parent, that's all I can say really."