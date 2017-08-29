Liam Payne shares glimpse of baby Bear on birthday Liam Payne shared a sweet glimpse of himself with his baby son, Bear

Liam Payne has shared a snap of himself spending his birthday with his baby son, Bear. The One Direction band member, who turned 24 on Tuesday, shared two photos where Bear's hand can be seen top on of his tattooed left hand. Liam captioned the post: "Best birthday ever," accompanied by bear and love heart emojis.

Fans were quick to praise the sweet snaps, with one writing: "Love you and your family! Also your friendship with Niall is amazing and purest," while another added: "Aww....baby Bear's tiny hands." Liam also posted an Instagram story video where he thanked his friends and fans for their birthday wishes. Chatting while sunbathing, he said: "Hi everybody I just wanted to say massive thank you for all of the birthday messages so far. Having a great birthday out here in the sun. So thinking of you, lots of love."

Liam's fellow band member Niall Horan was among those to wish the new dad a happy birthday, and tweeted him: "Happy birthday mate. Miss ya bud , see ya soon," to which Liam responded: " Thanks man. Love to you and yours." Liam is currently enjoying spending some quality time with his partner, Cheryl, and their son. The pair have taken to social media to share snaps of their holiday with their followers. In one snap, the couple looked loved up while taking a selfie together. Liam and Cheryl became parents for the first time back in March, and have kept photos of their baby son off social media. Cheryl has kept a relatively low-profile, and only recently revealed she was planning on returning to work. Sharing a snap of herself at a L'Oreal photoshoot, she wrote: "Back at it," with a winking face emoji.