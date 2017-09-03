Besties Cheryl and Nicola Roberts look stunning in new selfie – see the snap! The famous friends shared a fun photo at the #Game4Grenfell

New mum Cheryl is looking amazing given her baby boy Bear is only five-months-old! Her pal Nicola Roberts took to her Instagram page on Saturday to share fun photos of the pair at the #Game4Grenfell charity football match in London, which raised money for survivors of the tragic blaze. It was Cheryl’s first public outing since giving birth in March and the singer was clearly in high spirits as she posed for a selfie with Nicola. The snap showed a close-up of the girls looking radiant with flawless make-up. “Kisses from Game 4 Grenfell with Chez,” wrote Nicola.

Kisses from Game 4 Grenfell with Chez 💋 A post shared by Nicola Roberts (@lilcola) on Sep 2, 2017 at 5:52am PDT

Nicola’s followers adored the rare picture of the former Girls Aloud bandmates, with one writing: “You gals look amazing. What a great cause.” A second fan said: “Cheryl looks so good,” while a third posted, “Both still look about 18.” There were more compliments for the pair, with one fan telling them: “Both of you look absolutely stunning,” and another adding, “We all need a little bit of #Cherola in our lives.” There were calls for a pop reunion too, as one fan requested: “Girls Aloud reunion!!”

In another snap, Cheryl and Nicola posed alongside Olympic champion Mo Farah with the three stars doing the famous ‘Mobot’ move together. Cheryl looked incredible on the day in a white cropped top and red flared trousers, with many fans asking how she achieved such a flat stomach after giving birth. “U would never have guessed that Cheryl had had a baby. Looking good Miss Cheryl x,” wrote one fan.

❤️ 🙌🏻 @gomofarah #game4grenfell A post shared by Nicola Roberts (@lilcola) on Sep 2, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

HELLO! revealed this week that Cheryl has a secret beauty weapon in her quest to look her best as a mum of one. The singer has been taking the anti-ageing supplement Lumity, also favoured by celebs like Louise Redknapp, Mel C and Denise Van Outen, as well as clearly spending time working out.

Cheryl's partner Liam Payne recently told The Mail of Cheryl’s bond with son Bear: "She had her rest time and she enjoyed it. She was so close to Bear at the start and that mother and son bond is just the most amazing thing to behold and watch. I was nothing but learning from her at the start and she was a natural mum." Cheryl has also been spotted wearing a necklace with her son’s initials on it. The stunning design from Aurum & Grey is sold for £135 on the brand's website, with shoppers able choose the length of the chain, as well as the gold type.