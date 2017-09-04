Holly Willoughby shows off very slender legs in holiday snap The TV star is returning to This Morning on Monday

Holly Willoughby has bid farewell to summer with a very idyllic holiday snap. The TV star, who is returning to her presenting duties on This Morning on Monday, showed off her slender legs and toned figure as she relaxed on a boat. "Goodnight summer... back to school tomorrow... see you on @thismorning tomorrow...Can't wait!" Holly wrote on Instagram.

The mum-of-three has just been enjoying a two-month holiday abroad with her family, travelling to the Algarve in Portugal, where she was reunited with her co-host Phillip Schofield, and St Tropez in the south of France where she hung out with her famous friends Jimmy Carr and Made in Chelsea's Mark Francis.

Goodnight summer... back to school tomorrow... see you on @thismorning tomorrow...Can't wait! Hat by @joyislondon ☀️ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Sep 3, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

Holly shared one last holiday photo before her This Morning return

Ahead of her return to This Morning, Holly, 36, opened up to Fabulous magazine about her children Harry, eight, Belle, six, and Chester, two. When asked whether she and husband Dan Baldwin would consider having another baby, Holly said: "When you look around the table and you've got these little people you've made together who are just so funny, that's when you think: ‘Maybe we should have more…' But that's not a reason to have more! That's what I keep telling myself. No, no, no! I think I'm really, definitely done. I think."

Holly added that marrying TV producer Dan at the young age of 25 was the right decision, as now their children are older, the family enjoy spending time together. The pretty blonde also spoke to the magazine about the recent controversy over her figure, stating that she refuses to get into a discussion on body image and weight loss. Some people had commented that the presenter looked too thin on social media. "I think people will always discuss it, and it's exactly why I just won't. It just adds to it," said Holly.