Cheryl's beloved pet dog Coco passes away Cheryl has announced the death of her beloved dog, Coco

Cheryl has announced that her pet Chihuahua, Coco, has died. The new mum bought the sweet pooch back in 2006 with her ex-husband, Ashley Cole, and the pair shared custody of her following their split in 2010. Cheryl revealed the sad news while complimenting an adorable photo of a fan's dog. She tweeted: "She's very sweet. Girl dogs are always so cute. Sadly my little Coco passed away last week," accompanied by a sad face emoji.

🐶 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on May 21, 2016 at 2:19pm PDT

The Fight For This Love singer's fans were quick to offer their sympathies, with one writing: "No way I'm so sorry Chez, hope you're okay. Sending you lots of love," while another added: "Sorry to hear this Cheryl. Dogs are like family." Cheryl also shares a pet dog with her partner, Liam Payne, which the couple adopted a few months before welcoming their baby son, Bear. Sharing a photo of their puppy sat on Liam's chest back in 2016, Cheryl wrote: "Our new family member. He is beyond cute… the dog is adorable too."

Cheryl made her first public appearance since the birth of her baby son, Bear, on Saturday. Attending the #Game4Grenfell charity football match, she looked amazing in high-waisted red trousers and a crop top. An onlooker told HELLO!: "She spent time meeting fans, posing for photos and signing autographs. She gave one young fan a wave and he looked amazed that she'd singled him out." Cheryl was joined on the football pitch at the Loftus Road stadium by her former Girls Aloud bandmate, Nicola Roberts. Following the event, she tweeted: "I was so happy to be there for Grenfell. It was such a pleasant and important day for everyone."