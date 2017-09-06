Robbie Williams pulls out of concerts due to illness Robbie Williams' publicist released a statement to confirm the news

Robbie Williams has been forced to cancel three performances in Russia due to illness, his publicist has confirmed. The Rock DJ singer was scheduled to hold concerts in Moscow and St Petersburg and was due to perform at the New Wave singing contest in Sochi but his publicist has now confirmed that he has pulled out of the shows.

A statement read: "Due to illness, the final two dates of the European leg of The Heavy Entertainment Show Tour, St Petersburg and Moscow, have been cancelled. Robbie Williams will also not be appearing at The New Wave event in Sochi. Robbie Williams has played to over 1.1 million fans this summer and recently announced an Australasian leg of the tour which is happening in February and March 2018."

Although the nature of Robbie's illness was not disclosed, the 43-year-old recently opened up about his struggles with depression and arthritis in the Sunday Times. He said: "This job is really bad for my health. It's going to kill me. Unless I view it in a different way. The more cocky and arrogant I look onstage, the more terrified I am… I don't know if I'd be this mentally ill without fame. I don't think it would be as gross or as powerful if it hadn't have been for fame. You get a magnifying glass in the shape of the world's attention and your defects will obviously magnify too."

Fans of the star were quick to reach out to the star, with one writing: "Heartbreaking to hear about how much he suffers. Really hope he gets to a place where he can carry on performing! Sending love," while another added: "@robbiewilliams is dealing with mental health issues (as well as arthritis), let's hope the world is more accepting about that."