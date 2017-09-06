Jamie Oliver speaks about embarrassing his teenage daughters The celebrity chef has five children with his wife Jools Oliver

Jamie Oliver may be an internationally known celebrity chef but it doesn't stop him when it comes to his embarrassing dad duties. The father-of-five has revealed that his daughter had to give him a good talking to. Speaking to Ronan Keating and Harriet Scott on their Magic Radio Breakfast show, Jamie, 42, said: "My daughter, who's fifteen, sat me down the other day and she said… By the way we're known for having a really successful YouTube channel, globally. Right? But my daughter sat me down just to tell me how rubbish I was. 'You're doing it all wrong, you haven't got a clue what you're doing. You're talking to people in the wrong way.' She gave me some more tips and she's right!"

Jamie recently took to the decks with Alex James from Blur in Dj'ing at the Big Feastival - an annual food and drink event. Whilst attempting to get the party started, his daughter marked him down for his effort. He said, "My daughter told me that I wasn't catering for the young people" and suggested a bit more Justin Timberlake.

Jamie Oliver and his two teenage daughters

Jamie gives himself 6 out of 10 as a dad

Admitting his defeat, he confirmed that he is "not a DJ" and that it was "banter". Jamie explained that he had lots of laughs and giggles whilst performing as he took to representing Oasis and Alex representing Blur. "But yep I managed to embarrass my daughters in the process," he said.

Earlier this year, the chef hit headlines by dressing as a Stormtrooper on Star Wars Day to take his daughters to school. Leaving them red-faced, the celebrity chef hit the school run to mark May 4 - Stars Wars Day. "I'm an embarrassment. I'm embarrassing," he said.