Harper Beckham is the double of big brother Brooklyn – see the snap Brooklyn shared the artsy snap on Instagram

Fans were seeing double after Brooklyn Beckham shared a photo of his younger sister Harper on Instagram. The artsy black-and-white snap showed the youngest of the Beckham clan posing against an idyllic background, looking straight at the camera. Comments soon flooded in, with many noting that Harper, six, is growing up to look just like her brother Brooklyn and her mum Victoria. "Omg she looks so much like Brooklyn," wrote one fan, while a second posted: "BEAUTY JUST LIKE HER MUMMY." A third commented: "She looks so much like you and your mum!"

The gorgeous photo, which has been liked more than 451,000 times, went down a treat among Brooklyn's fans including his friends and family. His dad David liked the picture, as did former Spice Girl Mel C. Brooklyn's rumoured on-off girlfriend Chloe Moretz also commented: "Little lady."

Harper is the youngest of David and Victoria's children

The famous teen is settling into life as a student in the Big Apple. He left his London home earlier this summer to start a photography course at Parsons School of Design in New York City. The Beckhams are never too far, though. Earlier this week, Brooklyn was reunited with his parents as he attended his mum Victoria's show at New York Fashion Week. The fashion designer shared a sweet snap of the mother-son pair, writing on Instagram: "Look who I bumped into back stage! Love u @brooklynbeckham."

Brooklyn has also been promoting his debut photography book. He told British Vogue in July: "It really was about showing the concept of what I see and the finished product is exactly that. I worked really hard to get the layout right to represent a snapshot of my experiences, my family, places I've been and the things I have seen as a teenager."