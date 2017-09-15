Loved-up Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty make rare appearance together at event Cat Deeley and her husband Patrick Kielty looked like a handsome couple on the red carpet!

Cat Deeley are her husband, Patrick Kielty, looked happy and in love while attending the Audi celebration for the 69th Emmys on Thursday night. The pair visited the Highlight Room at the Dream Hollywood, and looked like they were having a fun night as they posed together! The So You Think You Can Dance presenter looked simply stunning in glamorous long sequinned gown, while Patrick looked handsome in a navy suit with an open collar.

MORE: Cat Deeley takes son Milo to work – see the cute video

Cat and Patrick posed together at the event

The couple share one son together, one-year-old Milo, and Cat revealed that she would love to have more children. She told the Mirror: "I would love some more. But I have got to get on with it if I do. When you go for your check-ups they call you a 'geriatric mum'. That is the terminology they use, I swear. They say, 'Ma'am, you are triple high risk'." She also revealed that she is very attentive to little Milo, adding: "I am awake all night listening out for him. I am checking he is breathing. I am depressed I will never sleep again."

READ: Cat Deeley 'desperate' for another baby - after being branded a 'geriatric mum'

Cat and Patrick share one son together

Speaking about her relationship with Patrick, Cat told The Mail on Sunday's You magazine: "There was a strange little moment like in the movies when everyone else just seemed to melt away. We spent the afternoon together just drinking, laughing, talking. He told me he wanted to be with me forever. He was very clear this was what he wanted, and that was what got me. I have lived a life where I've met lots of incredible people and been to lots of places, so it takes a lot to blow my socks off."