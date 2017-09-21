Harper Beckham causes mum Victoria to laugh during story time The adorable little girl showed off her reading skills before bedtime on Thursday

Harper Beckham's growing up fast! Proud mum Victoria shared a sweet video of her youngest showing off her reading skills on Thursday evening during bedtime. In the video, Harper is heard reading a book titled, I love my Mummy, and at one point gets a serious case of the giggles, causing Victoria to start laughing too! In the footage, Harper reads: "I love my mummy very much, she's great to cuddle, soft to touch." The little girl then continues: "I like to watch her brush her hair, and dance round in her underwear." Both Harper and Victoria are then heard laughing, clearly having a great time together. "Special time with Mummy x" Victoria captioned the post.

Victoria, who is also mum to sons Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, and 12-year-old Cruz, often shares snippets of her family life with fans on social media. Earlier in the week, the doting mum posted a video of Harper celebrating full marks in a spelling test. The little girl was seen jumping up and down with joy, cheering: "Yay! 10/10, 10/10."

Harper is the much-loved daughter of Victoria and husband David Beckham, and even had a pair of shoes named after her in her mum's latest fashion collection. The little girl was recently seen walking around in her pink crystal shoes, named the Harper Slipper – a signature shoe in Victoria's 2018 spring collection.

Victoria previously told Entertainment Tonight how her daughter had begged her to give her a pair of her glittery shoes after she showed them to her on Skype. She said: "I love a bit of glitter, and I was on Skype with Harper the other day on FaceTime and I said, 'Harper, look at this shoe Mummy's made for her show'. And she just said, 'Oh my goodness, I need that shoe. Mummy, I really really need that shoe.'"

There is no doubt that the Beckhams are a close-knit family, and it seems that they are missing oldest son Brooklyn, who moved to New York last month to start university. However, the youngster was delighted this week when his younger siblings sent him a thoughtful gift to help remind him of his home in England. The budding photographer received a series of photographs of each of Romeo, Cruz and Harper, who had all written a personalised message underneath their pictures.