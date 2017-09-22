Reese Witherspoon reveals surprising trivia about daughter Ava The Home Again actress spoke to HELLO! about her teenage daughter Ava

It's a small world! Reese Witherspoon has shared a surprising piece of trivia about her daughter Ava and Michael Sheen and Kate Beckinsale's daughter, Lily. The actress revealed that she and Michael go way back; their children, both 18, used to go to school together. "Michael's great," Reese told HELLO! at the premiere of her film, Home Again. "I've known Michael for a long time because our daughters are the same age. They were in school together briefly. He's just as lovely and charming in person as he is on film. He made us all laugh."

Reese, who plays single mother Alice in the rom-com, also heaped praise on her co-stars and director Hallie Meyers-Shyer, daughter of famed director Nancy Meyers. "I loved all of the cast," said Reese, 41. "I had a great time hanging out with Candice Bergen again. I worked with her on Sweet Home Alabama. And it was just wonderful working with (producer) Nancy Meyers. I've always loved her movies so to get to collaborate with her so closely on this was really fun."

Nancy, director of The Holiday, Something's Gotta Give and The Parent Trap, also caught up with HELLO! on the red carpet. "Being on set was so fun," she said. "The boys were absolutely adorable and Reese really made a point to get to know them, inviting them over on weekends and cooking for them. We only had 30 days to shoot the movie so everybody was putting in the effort to be together. The boys lived together so they got to know each other, because they were playing friends from home in the movie. It was very warm. We still text and email each other."

Of her daughter Hallie, who was making her directorial debut with Home Again, she added: "I gave her lots of tips, it's like anybody that goes into their parents' business. It's quite a pleasure actually to share because you realise after 40 years, I have learnt a lot so to pass that on to her was heartwarming for me, I enjoyed it. And yes, I was her support system. If in a moment she had a question, I was there. I would give her my opinion, she made a decision but I would tell her what I thought."