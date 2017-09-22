Marilyn Manson reads out apology messages from Justin Bieber Marilyn Manson did an impression of Justin Bieber while reading the messages

Marilyn Manson has read several texts he received from Justin Bieber out loud during a radio interview with Grant Random on SiriusXM's Octane show. The pair were previously in a feud with one another after Justin used the rock star's face on a T-shirt design, and reportedly told Marilyn that he "made [him] relevant again" with the design.

Marilyn joked about Justin's messages

Speaking about the encounter, Marilyn told the Consequence of Sound: "Bad mistake to say to me. He was a real piece of [expletive] in the way he had the arrogance to say that. He was a real touchy-feely guy, too, like, 'Yo yo bro!' and touches you when he's talking." Chatting to Grant, the Beautiful People singer revealed that Justin messaged him to ask him about his comments and did an impression of him while reading them on the show. Justin wrote: "Bro, it's Bieber what's up with that article? I thought we had a pretty pleasant interaction. Also, if anything wasn't squared away with the T-shirts I'm so sorry." He later wrote: "Honestly, I totally thought we hit it off. Again, my bad, if I was an [expletive] that wasn't my intention. Just want you to know that."

Justin apologised to Marilyn in the messages

Marilyn replied to the Love Yourself singer saying that his comments had been exaggerated, writing: "You were just you being you. No beef here… We are cool. People just made that shirt stuff into a fake feud. Let's turn it upside-down and [expletive] the press and do something together. It will be the best. And don't apologise, you weren't an [expletive]. They asked if you were and I sort of agreed. I wasn't out to get you."