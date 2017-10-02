Laura Robson tells of 'shock and fear' after being caught up in Las Vegas shooting The British tennis star has reassured fans she is safe after the horrific attack

Laura Robson has said she is safe but "in shock" after attending a music concert in Las Vegas, where 50 people were killed and more than 200 injured in a mass shooting. Concertgoers were attending the last night of a country music festival when a "lone-wolf" gunman began to fire into the crowd. Taking to Twitter to reassure fans, British tennis star Laura, 23, wrote: "I'm okay. We were right there… sounded like fireworks at first then everyone started running. Scary." She later added: "My friend who was deeper in the crowd has been helping people who were shot. We're all in shock."

Las Vegas is now in lock-down following the atrocity, which is the deadliest mass shooting in recent US history. An estimated 40,000 people dived for cover as hundreds of rounds of shots rained down on the crowd during the Route 91 Harvest Festival. A gunman launched the attack from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. The Sheriff of Clark County, Joe Lombardo, has confirmed that the suspect, who has now been named as Stephen Paddock, was killed.

Country star Jason Aldean was performing on stage at the time of the shooting, and he later took to Instagram to confirm that he and his crew were safe. "Tonight has been beyond horrific," the 40-year-old wrote. "I still don't know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that me and my crew are safe. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night."