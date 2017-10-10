George Clooney slams Harvey Weinstein following sexual harassment claims George Clooney has spoken out against Harvey Weinstein, calling his actions 'indefensible'

George Clooney has slammed Harvey Weinstein in a new interview with The Daily Beast, calling the film producer's actions "indefensible". Harvey was fired from his own company on Sunday after the New York Times exposed several incidents of sexual harassment spanning three decades, with actresses including Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan among those to come forward.

Harvey released a statement about the allegations

George said: "It's indefensible. That's the only word you can start with. Harvey's admitted to it, and it's indefensible. I've known Harvey for 20 years. He gave me my first big break as an actor in films on From Dusk Till Dawn, he gave me my first big break as a director with Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. We've had dinners, we've been on location together, we've had arguments. But I can tell you that I've never seen any of this behaviour - ever."

George called Harvey's actions 'inexcusable'

The Oceans 11 actor admitted that he had heard rumours about Harvey's actions but took them "with a grain of salt", adding: "The part we're hearing now about eight women being paid off, I didn't hear anything about that and I don't know anyone that did. That's a whole other level and there's no way you can reconcile that. There's nothing to say except that it's indefensible." Harvey released a statement following the accusations, writing: "I came of age in the 60's and 70's, when all the rules about behaviour and workplaces were different. That was the culture then. I have since learned it's not an excuse, in the office - or out of it. To anyone… Though I'm trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go. That is my commitment."