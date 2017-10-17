This Grease star is unrecognisable on Lorraine Stockard Channing's appearance on Lorraine has sparked discussion - find out why

Stockard Channing's appearance on Lorraine has sparked adebate amongst viewers, who were quick to discuss the Grease actress's new look. The star, who played Rizzo in the hit musical film, appeared on the chat show to promote her West End show, Apologia.

Stockard joined Lorraine to chat about her new show

When Lorraine Kelly pointed out that it was nearly the 40th anniversary of Grease, Stockard said: "I don't really want to believe it! I don’t want to think about that number! I am the world’s oldest living teenager!" She also revealed that she has only ever watched the film twice, explaining: "I saw it when it first opened and then there was a 20th anniversary and I went with a friend of mine and her little girl." She added that her level of fame from the film was still "daunting," admitting: "It is a little daunting, coming out of the theatre with people shoving photos in your face."

Some viewers were quick to discuss Stockard's look, with one writing: "What the hell had Rizzo done to her face?!," while another added: "My good god, I'd sue that plastic surgeon." However, others defended the star, with one writing: "People tweeting about Stockard Channing's face should remember 40 years have passed since Grease, she's 73 and it's HER face so take a seat," while another added: "Why don't you meet Stockard Channing in person. Grease was so YEARS ago. She is beautiful and looks incredible."

Stockard is starring in Apologia

Stockard has had an incredible career following the successful of Grease, and went on to star in The West Wing as Abbey Bartlet, a role which earned her an Emmy. She also appeared in the Good Wife as Veronica Loy, as well as countless films, TV shows and plays.