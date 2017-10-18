Footballer Terry Butcher's son Christopher dies aged 35 The sportsman captained the England national football team

The son of former England football captain Terry Butcher has sadly passed away. Christopher Butcher, an ex-army captain, died on Monday morning aged 35. His younger brother Ed announced the news in a Facebook post, writing: "It is with the up most sadness that I regret to say that my brother Christopher Butcher has passed away this morning. My older brother was the best brother I can ever have asked for and his death has hit the entire family hard.

"The family are together and we will release the dates of the funeral in due time. I wanted to put this on Facebook to inform all who knew him. We know how greatly he was loved and we're sorry that we can't call every person who knew him to tell them."

Terry's son died on Monday morning at home

Ed followed up the post with a photo of Christopher in his army gear, as well as another picture of two glasses of whisky. "Chris you were my hero, you were my best friend and you were someone I would throw myself in the way of a truck for! This is for you and thank you for everything you ever taught me and I will miss you for the rest of my life but you will never be forgotten!"

Christopher served with the Royal Artillery, completing tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. His Facebook profile reads: "Left the Army and now just a moody bitter vet." According to The Sun, Christopher suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder following his time in the forces. He recently split from his primary school teacher wife Lisa and moved back in with his parents, Terry and Rita. However, on Monday, he was found not breathing at their Suffolk home. Terry, 58, told The Sun: "We're not prepared to speak at the moment, everything is still so fresh. We've got his wife coming down so we need to speak to her about everything."

The football star is best known for captaining the England national team, winning 77 caps in a ten-year international career. He also played for Ipswich Town and Rangers. Ipswich Town tweeted: "The thoughts of everyone at #ITFC are with Terry Butcher and his family following the sad news of the passing of his son, Christopher."