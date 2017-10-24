Coleen Rooney responds to photos suggesting she has reverted back to her maiden name Wayne Rooney's wife responds to speculation after being spotted with a Louis Vuitton bag marked CM

Coleen Rooney's wedding ring has been noticeably absent recently. And this week it appeared that the pregnant star had also reverted back to her maiden name amid continuing speculation about the state of her marriage to Wayne Rooney. Coleen, who is currently enjoying a half-term break in Barbados with her three sons, was pictured this week relaxing on a sun lounger on the beach, with a Louis Vuitton bag lying next to her, seemingly baring the initials of her maiden name, CM. However, Coleen later took to Twitter to clarify the situation, explaining that the bag in question actually belongs to her mother, Colette. She tweeted: "Stories, stories, stories. My mum's initals are CM... not my bag!"

Coleen Rooney has taken to Twitter to address speculation she has reverted to her maiden name

It's thought that 31-year-old Coleen – who is expecting her fourth child with Wayne – is staying with Kai, seven, Klay, four, 22-month-old Kit, and her parents at the Sandy Lane Hotel in Barbados, her seventh holiday of the year. She showed off her blossoming baby bump in a blue bikini, which she teamed with a matching kimono. Despite her ongoing heartache, she appeared in high spirits as she spent time with her family, snapping pictures of her children on her phone, and paddling in the shore with her youngest son, Kit.

The mum-of-three has long been a fan of Louis Vuitton bags

It comes as Wayne prepares to celebrate his 32nd birthday alone on Tuesday. The couple's marriage has been on the rocks since the end of August, when the footballer was arrested for drink driving while in a car with another woman. He has continued to wear his wedding ring despite Coleen's frequent appearances without her own band.

Neither Wayne nor Coleen have directly commented on the scandal, although in the days that followed, Coleen pleaded with the paparazzi to stop following her family. She wrote: "Please can photographers have respect and stop following me with my three children in the car… it's dangerous and I've had enough."

Pregnant Coleen has removed her wedding ring following husband Wayne's arrest

Last month, she also seemed to dismiss reports that she is giving Wayne "one last chance", after a source was quoted as saying Coleen has "told friends" she has decided to stay with the footballer. "Would love to meet all these so called friends of mine who know me so well." Coleen tweeted. "I was being sarcastic towards all these great sources the press have… who I have probably never met in my life! I have the best friends."

