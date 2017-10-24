Cristiano Ronaldo and pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez attend glamourous football awards The couple are about to welcome their first child together

With only a short time to go before they welcome their first child together, Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez made a stunning appearance at the Best FIFA Football Awards on Monday evening. Posing for photographers on the arrivals carpet, 22-year-old Georgina looked radiant in a silky off-white gown, which featured a plunging neckline and a cinched waist that drew attention to her blossoming baby bump. The expectant mother appeared in great spirits as she cuddled up to her football star boyfriend and his seven-year-old son, Cristiano Jr. at the glamourous event, which was held at the Palladium Theatre in London. Cristiano, 32, put on a handsome display in a slick grey three-piece suit, while his eldest son looked quite the young gentleman in a bow tie and a tailored tuxedo. It was a special night for the family as the Real Madrid was awarded player of the year.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez at the FIFA Football Awards

Cristiano began dating Spanish model Georgina last year, and announced they were welcoming their first child in July. Following weeks of speculation, the sports star confirmed the pregnancy to Spanish news outlet El Mundo; when asked whether he was "happy" to have another child on the way, the father-of-three replied: "Yes, very much." The lovebirds met almost a year ago at a Dolce & Gabbana party in Madrid. They went public with their relationship in November 2016 when they were spotted together at Disneyland Paris. The model then supported Cristiano at the FIFA Football Awards in January, posing for photos with the sportsman and his eldest son.

The couple are about to welcome their first child together

STORY: Cristiano Ronaldo confirms birth of twins

Earlier this year, Georgina opened up to HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! about her private life. "I'm a family person," she said. "I love children, nature, animals. I have a cat, who's now three, who is my best friend. I love surrounding myself with people who inspire me to be a better person every day, and who bring good energy." Speaking about everything from her diet to her passions, the model added: "I like to take care of myself. Doing sports and having a balanced diet. I try to eat organic food and avoid anything too heavy. I don't have a strict diet, I do treat myself from time to time. Life wouldn't be much fun without guilty pleasures!"