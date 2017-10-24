Harper Beckham enjoys pamper session at the salon with mum Victoria David and Victoria Beckham's daughter was photographed in the salon getting her nails painted

During the half term holidays, the Beckham family have been spending time in LA, and have been taking to social media to document their trip. On Monday, Victoria Beckham enjoyed spending some quality time with only daughter Harper, seeing the pair venture to the salon for a spot of pamper treatment. The former Spice Girl posted a candid snapshot of Harper getting her nails painted on her Instagram account, who looked sweet in a floral summer dress and bunches. Victoria captioned the image: "Getting her nails done like Mummy x."

Earlier in the week, meanwhile, Harper had fun joining her famous dad, retired footballer David Beckham, and brothers Romeo, 15, and 13-year-old Cruz, on the beach, where they enjoyed a game of football together. "It's been a while," the former England footballer captioned a photo of himself preparing to kick a ball on the sand.

The doting dad also shared a glimpse of his children in action, including a photo of Romeo running across the sand towards the ball, and another of Harper which he drew a heart on. "Cali baby," he captioned another of the images posted on Instagram Stories.

The Beckhams are spending the children's half term holiday in Los Angeles, the city they used to call home when David played for LA Galaxy. Mum-of-four Victoria has been posting photos of their sunny break, showing the children enjoying pool time and being outdoors. She uploaded a photo of Harper running around outside wearing a cute summer dress. "Happy Harper," Victoria captioned the shot. Budding tennis player Romeo was also seen in another photo playing a game on an outside court, which was captioned: "Early morning tennis with Romeo x."

With David and Victoria's busy schedules, the close-knit family certainly seem to be making the most of their time together. Victoria has previously opened up about prioritising family time, telling The Sunday Times: "It's very important that we have time together as a family, that there's always one of us with the children, and that we never travel at the same time," she said. "And that's really paid off. We're a close family. We socialise a lot together, we laugh a lot together."

