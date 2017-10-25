Coleen Rooney maintains silence as husband Wayne celebrates birthday alone The pregnant star opted not to send a birthday message on social media

Coleen Rooney is continuing to maintain a dignified silence amid ongoing speculation about her marriage. The pregnant 31-year-old, who is currently enjoying a half-term break in Barbados with her three sons, opted not to send her husband Wayne Rooney a public message on social media on Tuesday, in acknowledgment of his 32nd birthday. Coleen, who has previously shared heartfelt tributes to Wayne on Instagram, instead focused on having fun at the beach with her boys, Kai, even, Klay, four and 22-month-old Kit, while Wayne spent the day at Everton's training ground.

Coleen Rooney's touching birthday tribute to Wayne Rooney in 2016

It comes in contrast to this time last year, when Coleen posted a collage of photos on Instagram in celebration of Wayne's birthday. Alongside the collection of family snaps, she wrote: "Happy Birthday to my best friend @waynerooney! Love you xxx." Coleen last posted on Instagram exactly one month ago, when she shared a photo showing her enjoying a day out in Blackpool with her two youngest sons, Klay and Kit. Followers were quick to notice that the star was not wearing her wedding ring.

STORY: Wayne Rooney shares sweet tribute to wife Coleen in honour of her birthday

The star last posted on Instagram at the end of September

Neither Coleen nor Wayne have commented on reports about the state of their marriage following the footballer's arrest for drink driving while in the car with another woman. Coleen – who is currently expecting the couple's fourth child together – did take to Twitter this week to address speculation she has reverted back to her maiden name after she was photographed with a Louis Vuitton bag baring the initials CM. "Stories, stories, stories," she wrote. "My mum's initials are CM... not my bag!"