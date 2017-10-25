Zoe Ball enjoys family day with children Woody and Nelly The Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two shares her son and daughter with ex-husband Norman Cook

Zoe Ball enjoyed a spot of friendly competition with her two children this week as the trio and a family friend hit the bowling alley. The Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two presenter, who is mum to son Woody, 16, and daughter Nelly, seven, who she shares with ex-husband Norman Cook, uploaded a photo from their day out on her Instagram account, captioned: "Moneys & Godmama." Fans were quick to point out just how much Woody resembles his DJ dad, with one writing: "Mini Norman," while another said: "Oh wow he is the spitting image of his father." A third added: "Gorgeous family!"

STORY: Zoe Ball celebrates son's GCSE results with family photo

Zoe Ball shared a sweet family photo on Instagram from her day out with her children

Zoe and Norman separated in September 2016, but have remained on very good terms. In a joint statement at the time, the couple said: "With great sadness we are announcing that we have separated. After many exciting adventures together over the last 18 years we have come to the end of our rainbow. We are still great friends and will continue to support each other and raise our beautiful children together, living next door but one. X Zoe & Norm."

Following their separation, Zoe found love again with cameraman Billy Yates. Tragically, he took his own life in May. Earlier this month, Zoe paid a touching tribute to Billy on World Mental Health Day, urging people to talk and listen to each other and reach out for help if needed.

Zoe shares Woody and Nelly with ex-husband Norman Cook

She wrote besides a photo of a pair of shoes: "So many emotions today #worldmentalhealthday there was so little help and support offered to my @billwahweewoo – only after he died did I learn about some of the amazing charities and support groups out there doing such great work for #mentalhealth #depression #suicideawareness.

"Really hope that the conversations people share today help those most in need. Keep talking. Keep listening. Keep loving. Thoughts & love to all those struggling & for all those living in the wake of loss. #mentalhealthmatters."