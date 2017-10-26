Cristiano Ronaldo shows off his insane muscles to his kids – see photo The father-of-three shared the impressive picture on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo is teaching his children how to become number one from a very young age. The Real Madrid football player has shared a photo on Instagram, inspiring fans and his kids as he wrote in his native Portuguese: "Teaching my 2 children how talent, work and dedication are the only way to become number 1." The sports star showed off his incredibly toned arms and legs as he did presses in the gym. Meanwhile, his seven-year-old son Cristiano Jr and his newborn twin looked on in awe.

Cristiano, 32, welcomed his twins Mateo and Eva via an unknown surrogate in June. The following month, he confirmed that he and his Spanish fiancée Georgina Rodriguez are expecting their first child together. It has been widely speculated that Georgina is carrying a girl, although the couple have yet to confirm the baby's gender.

In an Instagram post, which has since been deleted, Georgina's salsa instructors opened up about teaching her how to dance. They wrote: "It was a pleasure to teach you. We're so happy with how you did on your first class. That little girl you're carrying is going to be a ballerina!" A further comment read: "She told us something beautiful… She said she was exercising and listening to salsa when she got goose bumps and her hair stood on end… She thought it was a sign from her daughter and that's what made her want to learn salsa. A beautiful story."

The footballer and his fiancée Georgina Rodriguez are expecting their first child

On Monday evening, Cristiano and Georgina made a stunning appearance at the FIFA Football Awards in London. Posing for photographers on the red carpet, 22-year-old Georgina looked radiant in a silky off-white gown, which featured a plunging neckline and a cinched waist that drew attention to her blossoming baby bump. It was a special night for the family as the Real Madrid footballer was awarded player of the year.